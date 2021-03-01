Shots fired as armed man rampages across hinterland

Shots were allegedly fired into a home as a man rampaged throughout the Gympie and Noosa hinterland at the weekend.

Officers from the Gympie Criminal Investigation Branch found the man inside a toilet block at Noosa North Shore on Saturday.

The Southside man, 28, was arrested and charged.

Police say the man had been in the company of a colleague at a Gympie hotel where the pair allegedly got into an argument.

It will be alleged the man threatened to shoot the colleague.

Police say the man went to his home where he became involved in an argument with a woman, which resulted in her fleeing the scene with her two children.

The man allegedly removed a 12-gauge shotgun from his safe and allegedly fired two shots while in his vehicle.

Police said the man allegedly fired off another two shots into the air before proceeding to drive to his colleague's address.

"When he was unable to find his colleague at the address, police will allege he discharged the shotgun three times into the air while standing outside the unit block," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the man drove to his work site next where he fired numerous shots into the air before ramming the gates with his vehicle, causing extensive damage.

"It will further be alleged he then discharged his firearm approximately 16 times into the metal office door to gain entry."

Once inside, the man allegedly took the keys to a truck and travelled along Tin Can Bay Rd to the Freshwater Track at Rainbow Beach before crashing the truck into a tree.

At 1.30am the man was located by police at the Freshwater Campgrounds and taken into custody.

Police found the 12-gauge shotgun nearby.

He has been charged with four counts of dangerous conduct with a weapon, two counts of wilful damage and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, enter premise and commit, unlawful use of motor vehicle and use a carriage service to make a threat.

The man was denied bail and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police are calling on any witnesses who may have seen any of these incidents, or the vehicle that was used, to contact police.