Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Do you know more? Email hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Shots fired at home with six kids inside

