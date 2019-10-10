Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

HISTORIC: The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be demolished in the coming months and a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place.

HISTORIC: The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be demolished in the coming months and a new state-of-the-art facility will be built in its place. Sharon Smallwood

AS THE demolition date draws closer for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, so too does the end of an era.

If the walls of the iconic building could talk, they'd have the words to a best-selling novel, as countless weddings, funerals, wakes and performances have been held at the theatre for more than 30 years.

To commemorate such an important part of Proserpine's modern history, a motion was carried at Wednesday's ordinary council meeting 7-0 to host a farewell do for the facility, which will tie in with the Proserpine Rotary Street Christmas Fair.

Despite the unanimous voting, Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker thought the cost of up to $5000 for the event would be better spent on a grand opening of the new centre, once it was completed.

"To spend $5000 on something that is closing is ridiculous,” Cr Brunker said.

Cr Brunker asked if the iconic Flagstaff Hill building got a farewell party when it was demolished, and he noted the council administration building didn't receive the same treatment.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford and Deputy Mayor John Collins said the building held a lot of sentimental value for people in Proserpine, and several community groups in Proserpine had expressed their desire to farewell the facility one last time.

The motion was passed on the proviso the farewell tied in with the Rotary Christmas event, something Proserpine Rotary president Dale Anderson said she was excited about.

Ms Anderson said Rotary was excited to be part of something so historic for Proserpine by combining their festivities with a farewell for the iconic centre.

"We were devastated last year when we had to cancel the street fair because of the weather, so this year will be extra special,” she said.

Ms Anderson said there would be "fireworks and everything”, and the street parade would be extended down to Hinschen St to incorporate the farewell of the centre.

Friends of the Theatre secretary Colleen Johnson said since the group formed in 1992, it had raised more than $100,000 for the centre through selling tea, coffee and countless raffle tickets.

"It's important to a lot of people, and it was very stressful when it closed,” she said.

Mrs Johnson said she spent more time at the centre than she did at home, and it was important for members of the group who volunteered countless hours, to be given the opportunity to say goodbye to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre as they knew it.