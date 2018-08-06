Menu
This winter warmer is a variation of an old Aussie favourite, jumbuck stew.
Food & Entertainment

Shove this tasty jumbuck into your tucker bag

by WEEKEND COOK: MAGGIE COOPER
6th Aug 2018 1:00 PM

An old friend came to visit last weekend and jogged my memory about a dish we all used to cook many years ago. It was called jumbuck stew and, while there was a basic recipe, we all added and subtracted, or just substituted whatever we had on hand for some of the ingredients. The original used pumpkin and ground ginger; I prefer the zing of fresh ginger and a mix of veg.

MAGGIE'S JUMBUCK STEW

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp plain flour

2 tsp curry powder

Salt and pepper, to taste (omit salt if using commercial stock)

8 lamb forequarter or neck chops

4 tbsp olive oil

1 large brown onion, peeled and diced

Small knob fresh ginger, grated

1 cup beef stock

2 tbsp cider vinegar

4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

250g pumpkin, peeled and chopped

250g kumarapeeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

METHOD

Combine flour, curry powder, salt and pepper on a plate and toss chops to coat. Heat half the oil in a heavy-based pan to medium high and brown chops on both sides, in batches. Put aside and keep warm.

Add remaining oil and cook onion and ginger over medium-low heat until onion is transparent. Deglaze pan with the stock.

Return the lamb to the pan along with the vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Cover and bring to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for an hour. Add vegetables and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Skim any fat from surface and divide meat and vegetables among 4 plates; sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed rice.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

