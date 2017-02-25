Show and Tell coming to Airlie

IN A first for the area, Whitsunday service groups and community organisations are coming together in what organisers are calling a Show and Tell day.

Former Airlie Beach Rotary club president Eric Bottle said the day hosted by the Airlie Beach Bows Club was all about letting people know what was on offer in the Whitsundays.

It was also a chance for the clubs to recruit new members to their respective folds.

"Its' for people who have wondered about what various clubs do but haven't taken the plunge to go to the club directly,” he said.

"We came up with the idea of having an open day for all community clubs.”

Already the Show and Tell day has the Airlie Beach Bowls Club, the Airlie Beach Bridge Club, the Proserpine BMX Club, the Cannonvalley Pony Club, Zonta Whitsundayconfirmed, with many more expected to be announced before the event on March 26.

"The whole concept of Rotary is to help the community to help themselves, to attract new members and to expose the activities of these organisations to the general public,” Mr Bottle said.

As a member of the Airlie Beach Bowls Club, the Bridge Club and the Airlie Beach Rotary Club, Mr Bottle said he did have a selfish motive for getting involved: he wanted to see the clubs he was a member of grow and thrive in the Whitsundays.

Of course the Show and Tell day will offer the famous Rotary sausage sizzle and a game of bowls is planned for the day.

Each organisation will have members on hand to answer questions and offer information on how to get involved with the club.