Show hooked on region

GREAT TRIP: Creek To Coast host Scotty Hillier with his son Bailey in the middle and Moonshine Deckie Mick Marshall all holding a sailfish they caught while filming.

POPULAR Channel 7 show Creek To Coast is set to showcase the Whitsundays in their opening episode of the 2019 season.

Host Scotty Hillier and the production team spent four days in the region last week filming the 30-minute episode.

"We wanted to kick-off the 2019 series in the Whitsundays and this episode will be shown in early February,” he said.

"This is a wonderful region and we had a blast on this trip, it's probably one of the best trips I've had in 10 years hosting the show.”

Mr Hillier said it would normally take them four to five days to get enough footage for a program, but such was the quality of fishing they enjoyed, three days proved sufficient.

"We broke a lot of records,” he said.

"The Creek To Coast team loves getting up to Central and North Queensland because the fishing is so good.

"On the Tuesday we stopped fishing after catching half a dozen nannygai, then the next morning caught some coral trout and sweetlip.

"Wednesday afternoon we landed some tuna and Spanish mackerel and then on Thursday morning, three to four nannygai, a couple of gold spot cod, wahoo and some more Spanish mackerel.”

Mr Hillier said the trip was also a special one with the presence of his son Bailey, 19.

The Whitsundays trip kick-started a busy period for Mr Hillier and the Creek To Coast team.

"I'm heading over to Adelaide for 10 days, then Perth and Melbourne,” he said.