Show line-up set to wow

IN THE face of great adversity the 2017 Show Whitsunday has risen to meet the challenges thrown up by the touch down of Cyclone Debbie.

The Show Society has not just met those challenges but surpassed all expectation with the entertainment line up for this year's event.

Master horseman Guy McLean has just been announced as the lead act at the show which will have punters on the edge of their seats.

Since 1999, Guy and his equine team have performed all over Australia at every major equine event and agricultural show.

Guy's performances of horsemanship, bush poetry and whip cracking have helped to keep the traditions of the bush and the true Aussie Stockman alive.

Guy and his horses have achieved national acclaim in Australia over the past 15 years and his talented animals have had their names chanted in front of 20,000 people at Royal shows including the Brisbane Ekka.

The second show stopper to grace Show Whitsunday this year will be stunt rider Mikayla Jade.

Mikayla wows the crowd each and every time and no two shows are ever the same as she tailors her performances to the individual crowd wherever she performs.

Her show ranges from her trick riding act to her equine ballet act and she is sure to wow the crowd at the Proserpine Showgrounds.

For a change of pace Walter Whip and the Flames will feature a fire and whip cracking extravaganza.

Stunts like the burning ring of fire and whipping roses from a girl's mouth are certain to captivate any audience.

Also the Whitsundays' very own Adore Dance will be performing a selection of jazz and contemporary routines.

This outstanding line up will be complemented by the usual crowd favourites such as the wood chop and the fire works on Friday night.

SHOW STOPPER

WHAT: Show Whitsunday 2017

WHEN: June 23-25

WHERE: Proserpine Showgrounds

COST: Adult $15, high School student $10, primary school child $5, seniors $10, infants free