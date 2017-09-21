PARTY TIME: Spring Break Whitsunday on this weekend at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

SPRING Break Whitsundays is back.

This year the festival promises the biggest line-up of Triple J artists the Whitsundays has ever seen and, with a perfect Pioneer Bay back drop, it is the perfect party to bring in summer.

A real boost for the region in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, Spring Break Whitsundays pulls people from all over the country and, this year, from overseas who are all looking to let their hair down in Airlie Beach this Saturday night.

The line-up has all bases covered and really packs a punch this year.

All the way from the US Jai Wolf, is a New York-based electronic product, best known for his singles Indian Summer and Like It's Over.

Jumping track, Spring Break organisers are stoked to announce the appearance of the Brisbane-based four piece band, the Jungle Giants.

With catchy beats and riffs and a choruses you just won't be able to get out of your head, the Jungle Giants bring an island vibe that's hard to beat.

Also on the bill this year is Tkay, Maidza Motez, Luude, Elk Road, Running Touch (DJ set), Oski, Joy Ride (DJ set), Hood Rich, Ember and Komes.

Event director Ryan Aitchison said this year, the theme of Spring Break Whitsundays was showcasing the region and everything it had to offer.

"The objective is to make the youth of Australia re-think their overseas travel and prioritise what's in their own backyard,” Ryan said.

"The amazing response we've received from both the people who have booked with us as well as the local businesses in which are working with is nothing short of heart-warming.

"We're looking forward to putting on the show of a lifetime for both our interstate guests and the residents of the region,” the event director said.

HUGE LINE-UP

WHAT: Spring Break Whitsundays

WHEN: Friday September 22

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

COST: $52.12 from Moshtix and Base Backpackers