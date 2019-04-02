Show of strength for rescue service

SQUAT FOR A CAUSE: Whitsunday Weightlifter Bruce Court will be competing in the Barrier Reef Bash 1 Powerlifting Competition on Saturday.

SQUAT FOR A CAUSE: Whitsunday Weightlifter Bruce Court will be competing in the Barrier Reef Bash 1 Powerlifting Competition on Saturday. Drew Walsh Photography

THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service has spent ample time winching people out of difficulty, but now a team of powerlifters is muscling up to give the rescue service a boost.

The Barrier Reef Bash 1 Powerlifting Competition will be held this Saturday in conjunction with a charity event to raise money for RACQ CQ Rescue.

Fifteen competitors from across the Whitsundays, Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville will converge on Gravity Fitness Airlie Beach looking for PBs in the barbel back squat, bench press and deadlift.

Weightlifters Rodney Wecker, Ellen Brown, Darin Taha, Bruce Court, Joanne Mitchell and Allan Tate will be representing the Whitsundays, some for the first time.

Whitsunday Weightlifting coach Leanne Knox said most of the local weightlifters had some experience in the gym, but were new to the sport of powerlifting.

After the major competition, everyone will get to have a go for a good cause.

"There will be a charity event hosted by Gravity Fitness where people who aren't registered with Powerlifting Australia can have a go at powerlifting to raise funds for RACQ CQ Rescue,” Knox said.

"It's basically to raise money, but also to get people involved in the sport of lifting in a fun way.”

Knox said RACQ CQ Rescue was a worthy recipient of money raised from the event.

"Being a coastal community we really sort of rely on them for anything that happens in the water,” she said.

"We've had quite a few instances in the last few years where we have had to use them, so we thought they would be a great organisation to support.

"They do such a great job and everything they do costs such a substantial amount.”

Participants will opt to attempt either the barbel back squat, bench press or deadlift, or multiple lifts.

An entry fee of $20 per lift or $50 for all three will be charged and all proceeds donated to RACQ CQ Rescue.

While executing one of the three major lifts can seem daunting, Knox said participants shouldn't take it too seriously.

"Come in and do a lift that you've maybe done in training that you know you can do,” she said.

"You always perform better when you're relaxed.”

Contact Gravity Fitness Airlie Beach on 0438 045 606 for more information or to RSVP.