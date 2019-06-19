Show set to wow Bowen once again

The main pavilion at the 2018 Bowen Show. This year's show will be held on June 25.

GATHER the family, prepare your senses and get ready for a great day as the annual Bowen Show returns on June 25 to provide residents of Bowen and surrounds one of the best days out possible.

Now in its 136th year, the Bowen Show has continued to give people no excuse but to have a great day out, with the fun on offer to attendees growing with every year.

This year's Bowen Show will be no different with old favourites ready to impress as well as some new and exciting additions to keep everyone entertained.

Keeping to its agricultural and produce roots, there will be the fan favourite stables and cattle pens giving people a close up view of the best that the Bowen region has to offer.

This year also sees the exciting return of the poultry pavilion, which has been rebuilt following its destruction in Cyclone Debbie.

There will also be the Gilmore Family Animal Farm which will give the smallest animal fans a chance to get up and close with some two and four legged friends.

If reptiles are more your thing, you're in luck, with Radical Reptiles putting on extra shows throughout the day to meet some of their slithering friends.

However, if the best agricultural showings aren't to your taste, Bowen Show vice president Starr Lowry said the Main Pavilion is where to head next to get your show fix.

"The main pavilion is the heart of the show and is where you'll find local crafts and arts, locally grown produce, beautiful photography and more," Ms Lowry said.

"Of course it wouldn't be a show without showbags, and people won't be going home empty-handed after visiting the showbag pavilion this year."

However, it's not just retail therapy for the smallest attendees, said Ms Lowry, with a bigger and better Local 4 Local traders section this year, as well as a local growers display giving lots to smile about.

"We have local businesses joining together to provide the Local 4 Local traders section, highlighting the goods that locals have on offer," Ms Lowry said.

For the adrenaline junkies it's the main ring that they can look forward to however, with the daytime seeing amazing bike riders and night time seeing some fan favourites return, Ms Lowry said.

"The guys on the motocross bikes are amazing, you can expect to see them doing tricks and flips all day.

"But when it hits evening, that's when everything comes out to play.

"People will be amazed with the monster trucks, long distance motocross leaps, demolition derby and a soccer game played by cars."

Once the main ring activities are over, patrons can expect to see the biggest fireworks and light show that Bowen Show has seen yet.

With double the fireworks on offer, a laser show, 5-metre tall misting unit and music playing, this is sure to be a fireworks display that one will soon not forget.

"This is the biggest fire and light display that the show has seen, and we're very excited to be bringing it this year," Ms Lowry said.