Show-stopper set for auction

NEAT and attractive from the front, 7 Culbara St, Mooloolaba, is a show-stopper all the way through, past the grand entry to the light-filled home to the waterfront.

It has been attracting huge numbers at open homes prior to it's auction this Saturday, including interstate interests who have flown in to inspect.

The brand-new, custom-built and designed residence by Real Living Homes relaxes comfortably in to its unique environment.

It boasts a perfect northern aspect on a 728sqm waterfront block with exclusive jetty and deep-water access, in a coveted cul-de-sac on the eastern side of Mooloolaba's blue-chip waterfront enclave.

Marketed with Craig Morrison and Rhiannon Smith of Property Today, the home features a northern aspect to the water.

"Culbara is one of just four waterfront streets in Mooloolaba," said Ms Smith. "Everyone absolutely loves the build. No one has had a negative word to say."

Perfectly presented and with stunning polished concrete floors, the two-level home features has four bedrooms, four luxury bathrooms, three living areas, stunning galley kitchen with butler's pantry and covered alfresco entertainment area.

An upper north-east facing balcony is off the main bedroom while there is a striking in-ground pool, and super-sized double lock-up garage plus side access for trailer.

The landscaped block comes with fencing at front and sides, and has electronic security gate.

Built to the highest of standards, the home's features include soaring ceilings, abundant glass to invite in sunshine and frame waterfront outlook, polished concrete floors, plush carpet, marble benches, premium appliances, two-pac soft-close cabinetry, ducted air-conditioning, internal timber staircase, plantation shutters, masses of storage, and a floor plan facilitating excellent separation of living.

MOOLOOLABA

7 Culbara St

4 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car, Pool, Jetty

Features: Northern aspect, 728sqm block, exclusive jetty and deep-water access, two storey residence, in-ground pool

Price: Auction on site Saturday, August 25, at noon

Agent: Rhiannon Smith and Craig Morrison at Property Today

Contact: 0423 835 843, 0407 142 027

Inspection: Saturday 11.30am