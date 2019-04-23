SHOW TIME: Travelling circus arrives in Whitsundays

WHAT'S big, white and red all over?

The Infamous Spiegel big-top tent, next to Whitsunday Shopping Plaza.

In July 2017, the cast and crew performed their first show in Perth, WA.

They've been on the road ever since, travelling all over Australia, bringing what cast member Bekki Ashton says is a "very unique set up” to regional towns across Australia.

Almost two years later, the show has arrived in Airlie Beach, and Infamous promises audiences sexy circus acts, raunchy dancing and cheeky comedy - it's strictly an 18+ event, so mum and dad need to organise a babysitter pronto.

The show is the brainchild of Joseph Ashton, and it took five years to get the concept up and running.

Mr Ashton said he had taken inspiration from shows all over the world and he was excited to bring the show to the Whitsundays.

"You've never seen anything like it,” he said.

"We're a travelling circus, we are able to bring this style of entertainment and we love doing it. It's a whole new genre, girls' night out, date night. It's a sophisticated circus-style show,” Mr Ashton said.

OUTRAGEOUS: Infamous promises audiences sexy circus acts, raunchy dancing and cheeky comedy. Contributed

Inside the big top audiences will be on the edge of their seats, as performers combine singing, dancing and thrill acts like flying trapeze and the death wheel into a cabaret-style show.

Ringside seating is available for those who really want to get up close and personal - so close you can see the sweat.

Mr Ashton said the cast arrived over the Easter weekend, to a site that was virtually underwater.

"We've got water pumps pumping the water away, so people can walk to the front door without getting their feet wet,” he said.

The production screams lavish, as the cast don their plush costumes for their outrageously entertaining performances, and Mr Ashton alludes to characters that may or may not roam through the audience, a drunken clown and a prowling cat.

Opening night is this Friday, with six shows in total and the finale on May 4.

Parking is available at the Whitsunday Plaza carpark, the event is licensed and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Roll up, roll up!

WHAT: Infamous under the Spiegel big top

WHEN: Friday to May 4

WHERE: The Spiegel big top, next to Whitsunday Plaza

COST: Tickets start from $47.20 with ringside seating costing $93.10

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek