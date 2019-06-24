Show Whitsunday had something for everyone

Horseman and Australian Stockhorse ambassador Guy McLean showed what his horses can do in displays at Show Whitsunday in Proserpine on Friday.

Horseman and Australian Stockhorse ambassador Guy McLean showed what his horses can do in displays at Show Whitsunday in Proserpine on Friday. Monique Preston

LOCALS flocked to this year's Show Whitsunday on Friday and Saturday.

The event had something for everyone, with everything from rides, a sideshow alley, horse riding, cattle and poultry events, woodchopping, and of course, the pavilion which included the ever-popular cooking sections.

Among the highlights were performances on both days by horseman and Australian Stock Horse ambassador Guy McLean who wowed the crowd with the way his four horses responded to all of his commands - including one where one of the horses lay on the ground and the other three stood over it.

Just the way he effortlessly had his four horses trot together as one using just his voice and body commands was spectacular.

The baby animal farm was also high on the popularity stakes with showgoers, with a steady stream of visitors keen to pat, feed and cuddle goats and chickens among other animals.

Now in its 107th year, the show's strong agricultural focus, was prominent.

Horse events went throughout the two days, while there was also plenty of competition in the cattle and poultry judging.

A cane competition, as well as woodchopping and tree felling competitions ensured there was a rural focus that has been the mainstay of country shows over the years.

A reptile show also ensured that there were all types of animals to see and meet.

The pavilion, showcasing artwork, needlework, photography, craft, cooking, fruit and vegetables and a floral art display was again one of the busiest spots at the show, with a steady stream of visitors throughout the two-day event.

This year's most successful cooking exhibitor was Donna Watts of Thoopra, who was very humble in the wake of her achievements.

Among the other notable names spotted among the cooking was Whitsunday Regional Council councillor John Collins who won the plain scone making competition.

This was not his first time taking home the accolades - he first entered his scones in the show in 1986 as a bet.

After taking the honours that year, he entered the following year, taking the top prize again.

Then, after a break of 32 years, he again took out the section after entering this year's show with some encouragement from his daughters.

Sideshow alley again proved popular among youngsters, with the chance to win prizes like a giant toy sloth - or lots of little sloths - high on showgoers priorities.

Traditional clown faces, vied with competitions testing varies skills from basketball goal abilities through to fishing toy ducks out of a pond, while showbags lured many to some sites.

Rides were popular again with many definitely aimed at braver showgoers - or with stomachs of iron - as they whizzed and reached high speeds or swung participants upside down from great heights.

For those not quite as braze, the ferris wheel, dodgem cars and teacup ride also offered less stomach-churning options.

Fireworks on Friday night also ensured the show had plenty of bang.