Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

Fndi Leckie, Charie and Lukas Trevaskis with Piper and Noah Farrow, Stacey Harvey and Cony von Strobl-Aubeg at the Proserpine show.

Fndi Leckie, Charie and Lukas Trevaskis with Piper and Noah Farrow, Stacey Harvey and Cony von Strobl-Aubeg at the Proserpine show. Peter Carruthers

THE iconic Show Whitsunday is only one week away, and if previous year's events are anything to go by, it's set to be a ripper.

The 107-year-old event will be held on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

Show Whitsunday committee secretary Sue Quantock said organisers had worked tirelessly to put on a show that stayed true to the agricultural identity of the region.

"This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity, and being an agriculture show, it is the most important part, so we make sure we keep the agriculture identity going strong in these modern times," Ms Quantock said.

"So much work goes into the show so it's such a fun event to be able to showcase what all that people in the area do, whether it's their work with the animals, or artwork, craft or cane."

Maddy Hill with Jasmine and Skye Brodhurst at the Show Whitsunday petting zoo last year. PETER CARRUTHERS

A must-see this year is international horseman and poet Guy McLean who Ms Quantock said would be a favourite among locals.

"To have Guy coming to the show is amazing - he is an inspirational person, not only with his horses but his poetry and his life stories as well," she said.

The horse, cattle stud, poultry and cane farming programs will continue this year, along with the popular baby animal farm.

A new feature this year is Dinosaur Explore which will make its mark on the entertainment line-up.

The annual show working bee will be held tomorrow from 8am at the Proserpine Showgrounds, and everyone is welcome to pitch in and lend a hand.