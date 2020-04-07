Show Whitsunday organisers make ‘difficult’ call

FOR the first time since World War II, the Whitsunday Show will not go ahead as organisers prioritise the health and wellbeing of the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Announced today, the event joined a growing list of agricultural shows cancelled across the country due to coronavirus restrictions, with the state’s biggest show – the Brisbane Ekka – most recently joining the list.

Show Whitsunday secretary Sue Quantock said it was a difficult decision to be made, but when the pros and cons were weighed up “it made sense.”

“We had a Zoom meeting and spent a long time discussing it, and in the end the cons just far outweighed the pros,” she said.

“We made the decision last week, but we wanted to let all of our stakeholders know and absorb the decision before we went public with it.

“There was a lot already planned out, so it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but the health of our community and our supporters was the most important thing to us.”

The show was preparing to celebrate its 108th anniversary this year, with WWII being the only time it was cancelled in over a century.

Ms Quantock said despite some in the community asking for the show to be rescheduled for a date later in the year, “it just wasn’t feasible”.

However, she said next year’s show would be back bigger and better after its year hiatus.

“Unfortunately there’s just so many logistical issues with running a show that’s out of our hands,” she said.

“It’s very difficult to postpone because it depends on the Showman’s Guild, who run all the rides and sideshow activities, and if they can do a run at another time of the year.

“Instead of giving hope for something which might not eventuate, we thought it best to completely cancel and focus fully on next year.

“We’re very excited to bring it back again next year though, and will make sure it’s bigger and better than ever before.”