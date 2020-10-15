Menu
2020 Whitsunday election debate at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club in the Northern Beaches of Mackay. Picture: Rae Wilson
Politics

Showdown: Costo and Camm face off in most heated debate yet

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
TWO candidates traded blows over coal-fired power and representation in a fiery showdown for the seat of Whitsunday.

In the most heated debate of the Queensland election campaign so far, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and LNP candidate Amanda Camm sparred over private investment in the Collinsville coal-fired power station.

Asked by debate moderator Peter Gleeson whether his party backed the power station, KAP's Ciaron said it did, but claimed the LNP did not.

Ms Camm interjected, stating her party did support the project, but questioned why the State Government would not seek to engage private investment in the power station.

REPLAY: Whitsunday election debate gets heated

Incumbent MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Rae Wilson
Mr Costigan responded: "It's not going to happen in a recession, Amanda.

"The LNP energy policy would be best described as a hamster going around on a wheel."

ALP candidate Angie Kelly held her own during the debate, defending Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's border policy, while One Nation's Deb Lawson outlined her transport strategy for the region.

 

LNP candidate Amanda Camm. Picture: Rae Wilson
This included duplicating Mackay-Bucasia Road, an upgrade of the Bruce Highway and fast tracked work on floodproofing Hamilton Plains.

Later in the debate, former Mackay deputy mayor Ms Camm accused Mr Costigan of not meeting with the council in the past four years.

"We need representation, that is why our region has missed out," she said.

