Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moderate to severe storms are to sweep the Darling Downs today, signalling the end of this week's heatwave.
Moderate to severe storms are to sweep the Darling Downs today, signalling the end of this week's heatwave.
Weather

Showers, severe storms predicted for Toowoomba today

Alexia Austin
by
14th Mar 2019 11:04 AM

MODERATE to severe storms are predicted to sweep the Darling Downs today, signalling the end of this week's heatwave.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the unstable weather pattern would continue into the weekend.

"We are expecting that an inland trough out west will combine with an incoming warm and moist air mass from the east, causing storms later this afternoon," she said.

"There is a chance that some of these storms will be severe, mainly around the Granite Belt, Toowoomba and out to Dalby.

"We expect these showers and storms in the late afternoon, with a chance that they will continue into the evening.

"This surface trough is seen to be lingering around the region for a few days - the storms could continue into the weekend."

The potential for storms comes after a sweltering week of weather, BoM revealing that areas such as Toowoomba, Dalby and Roma recorded the driest first two months of the year on record. 

"Temperatures in the Darling Downs will become cooler than we have seen in the last few days," Ms Ford said. 

"We are predicting a maximum of 30 degrees for Toowoomba tomorrow, dropping to 23 degrees on Saturday.

"We are expecting anywhere from 5mm-15mm of rain in the next few days, however this could differ depending on locality."

Ms Ford advised residents to watch the BoM website for severe storm warnings.

bom showers storms weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    5 YEARS: How iconic, cherished bar got started

    premium_icon 5 YEARS: How iconic, cherished bar got started

    Business THE iconic Whitsunday bar is one of the best spots for a Sunday sipper, as diners drink in the mind-blowing sunsets over the coral sea.

    • 14th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    Crime Court hears the reason behind that wee in Collinsville supermarket.

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    News Whitsunday Times will include access to The Courier-Mail, rewards

    Brand new era as Times goes premium

    Brand new era as Times goes premium

    News Our commitment to local news remains as strong as ever.