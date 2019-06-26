Showgirls wow in local burlesque show

SHOW TIME! Azura Valentina, KC's Bar and Grill marketing and events co-ordinator Mel Brookes and general manager Amy Dolman, Betty Rouge, KC's owner Geoff Small and Ontoa Winner at the burlesque show at KC's Bar and Grill.

HUGE feather headpieces were all part of the costumes of three burlesque performers who brought their skills to Airlie Beach on Saturday.

The showgirls from Boutique Burlesque by Bailey in Mackay vowed the crowd with solo, duo and group performances throughout the night at KC's Bar and Grill.

Along with local band Sweet Alibis, the performers had the whole crowd up cheering and dancing.

KC's Bar and Grill marketing and events coordinator Mel Brookes was pleased with how the venue's first burlesque show went.

"The girls were confident, sassy, sexy and absolute entertainers. It was a huge success and such an amazing night,” she said.