Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

Clermont Rodeo and Show Society president Jan Burnett said new funds would allow the two-year Showgrounds’ Master Plan to be completed within months. Photo: John Andersen

THE stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont showgrounds promises a wild ride when the rodeos return.

Clermont Rodeo and Show Society president Jan Burnett said the society had raised $62,000, and along with a $275,778 federal government grant, it would allow the two-year showgrounds master plan to be completed within months.

Ms Burnett said the money was good news and a needed economic boost for a community who had lost its annual rodeo, show and campdraft.

The Clermont Show woodchop competitions will return to the revamped facilities.

The upgrades to the 37-year-old showgrounds on Wattle Hill would include works on the horse stalls, new roofs for the announcer’s box, main show grandstand and pavilion amenity blocks and shaded disability accessible picnic tables, she said.

“Improving the comfort, safety, health and wellbeing of competitors, spectators and horses,” she said.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said Clermont’s agriculture show had a proud 151-year history and would continue to attract thousands of visitors to the region once it reopened.

“The Isaac region can continue to host amazing events in Clermont but also draw in bigger events to further benefit the local economy,” Cr Baker said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said agricultural shows were a way of life in central Queensland.

“These shows are needed now more than ever, particularly during times of drought and in a world post coronavirus,” Ms Landry said.

Clermont was one of 122 societies to tap into $20 million the federal Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants Program.

Proserpine Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Association also received $498,650 to revamp the Proserpine Showgrounds.