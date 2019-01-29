Showing off their true Australian colours

AUSTRALIAN PRIDE: Cannonvale's Ruby, 13, and Hayden Hearn, 11, donned their Aussie gear for Great Australian Bites on Australia Day.

AUSTRALIAN PRIDE: Cannonvale's Ruby, 13, and Hayden Hearn, 11, donned their Aussie gear for Great Australian Bites on Australia Day. Monique Preston

FLAGS, green and gold umbrella hats and fake tattoos on faces were just some of the Australian pride on show on Saturday as Whitsunday residents and visitors celebrated Australia Day.

The day started formally with the Whitsunday Regional Council southern region Australia Day awards and a citizenship ceremony where 24 people became Australian citizens, before a more relaxed afternoon.

About 150 people attended each of the ceremonies

The Great Australian Bites food festival saw people flock to the Broadwater Ave car park for a taste sensation.

Local restaurants sold their wares at food stalls, while diners sat under marquees or on the grass beside the water as they tasted the local delights.

A cooking demonstration by Kevin Collins, from Fish D'vine, saw him make a red emperor leak chowder.

Elsewhere, at pubs in Airlie Beach, activities had a definite Australian flavour to them.

At KC's Bar and Grill the crowd cheered as crabs raced to be first across the line in crab races held throughout the afternoon.

A thong throwing competition was one of many activities at Magnums Hotel to attract plenty of entrants and competitors tried their best to throw a thong into a bin.

A relay to eat a jar of Vegemite, toad races and a dry Weet-bix eating competition were also among the themed activities.

Aussie music also flowed out of venues all over the Whitsundays as people sat back and enjoyed a meal and some drinks on the first day of their long weekend.

Aussie food also abounded on tables and menus throughout the region.

Those at the Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremonies enjoyed a morning tea that included such delicacies as mini prawn cocktails and damper with golden syrup, while lamingtons and pavlovas graced many menus in town for the day.