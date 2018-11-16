Showstopper performance

SHOWTIME: Adore Dance is g earing up for the 2018 end of year concert, held in December.

AFTER falling in love with the soundtrack and story message from American musical film The Greatest Showman, Adore Dance director Juanita White decided it would be her dance school's 2018 end-of-year concert.

"It's got a fantastic soundtrack and such a brilliant message for all ages,” she said.

"Even our little tiny dancers can understand that basic concept of the story right through to our older boys and girls.”

Ms White said the theme of acceptance throughout the storyline resonated with her and the values of the school.

"It's about overcoming your own personal obstacles. It doesn't matter what others think, you just need to be who are because everyone is unique.

"Everybody has different strengths and weaknesses, and we want to encourage and support our students to improve in areas they aren't as strong in.”

Ms White said each age group would play different characters to portray the storyline, combining ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary dance and acrobatics to put on a spectacular show.

The school has 150 students aged between two and 18 years.

The show goes for almost two hours and there is a 20-minute interval with a full canteen available for people wanting to purchase snacks and drinks.

The Greatest Showman will be Adore Dance's third end-of-year concert.

MsWhite said the dancers loved this time of year and everybody from the students to teachers and parents were excited for the upcoming performances.

"All the costumes go home this week ready for full dress rehearsals. I think our dancers and teachers spend about 18 weeks learning the dances and getting everything ready for the big concert.”

Regardless of whether audience members have a dance background, MsWhite said the production would be something everyone could enjoy.