Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Crime

Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises brothel

by Brayden Heslehurst
25th Aug 2020 3:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serial poo bandit has rocked a brothel and adult store just south of Brisbane's CBD.

Both 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store have placed signs out the front of their venues on Logan Rd at Woolloongabba after someone had dumped dog poo all over their driveways and bushes about 10 times over the past fortnight.

"Warning!!! To that person who keeps dumping their dog poo bags on our premises, we will pass your photo onto the police. So please stop," the signs said.

A worker from Eves Kiss adult store said it was disgraceful and annoying.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store

"We just found bags and bags of dog poo in the bushes and in our driveway at the front of our place," the worker said.

"It's incredibly annoying because we don't want to pick that crap up.

"It happened a lot over a period of a couple of weeks."

The worker said it had stopped since they placed the signs up over the weekend.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.

"It's pretty standard that people walk their dogs in the area, especially during COVID, more people are walking their dogs and usually there is a bit of littering here and there," she said.

"However, this goes beyond any understanding, it's just disgraceful.

"Although since we put the signs up we saw someone walking a dog look at the sign then bolt up the street."

Originally published as Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises Brisbane brothel

crime poo-bomber public nuisance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Premium Content Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Rural Dry weather allowed field conditions to improve considerably for harvesting operations

        • 25th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Premium Content Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Offbeat The trip will raise funds for men’s mental health and will take the Gold Coast...

        Status of every project in $16b mining pipeline

        Premium Content Status of every project in $16b mining pipeline

        Business FULL LIST: There are dozens of mining projects planned

        Senior police speak on haunting impacts of road trauma

        Premium Content Senior police speak on haunting impacts of road trauma

        News Superintendent Glenn Morris still remembers his first fatal crash after more than...