Shute Harbour boat ramp to open tomorrow

IT'S good news for boaties wishing to launch from Shute Harbour, with Whitsunday Regional Council announcing they'll be able to do so from tomorrow.

Since the public boat ramp was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in March, council has worked tirelessly to restore access.

As of tomorrow, Saturday May 27, the boat ramp and carpark will be open to all members of the public for recreational use.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the news was great for boaties and fishing enthusiasts.

"Recreational fishing is one of our region's favourite pastimes, so getting the boat ramp back up and running for our community has been a priority for council," he said.

"It is a great time of year to be out on the water and enjoying our beautiful region."

Due to damage caused by Cyclone Debbie, the previous fishing pontoon located at Shute Harbour no longer exists.

