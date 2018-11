Emergency services are on scene following a collision on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale this morning.

Emergency services are on scene following a collision on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale this morning. Monique Preston

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a collision on Shute Harbour Rd, near McDonald's in Cannonvale.

Police and QFES officers were on scene at about 8.20 am.

Drivers are asked to take caution around the scene and be aware that some delays may occur.

UPDATE 8.55 am: One car has been taken away on a tow truck and the scene is clear.