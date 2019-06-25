Busy road a hot spot for drink and drug drivers

Four people have been charged with driving offences.

FOUR people have been charged with driving offences in as many days.

On June 17, two people were charged in separate drug driving incidents on Whitsunday roads.

Police stopped a Jubilee Pocket man, 43 on Shute Harbour Rd in Mandalay at 3.45pm, where he allegedly failed a drug driving test.

On the same day, a Bowen man, 26 was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at midday, where he allegedly failed a drug driving test.

A Jubilee Pocket man, 32 has allegedly blown more than twice the legal limit on June 17.

Police stopped the man on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach, at 10.30am, where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.118 per cent.

Three days later on June 20, a Strathdickie man, 49 was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd in Jubilee pocket at 10.35pm.

He allegedly blew almost twice the legal limit, recording a read of 0.96 per cent.

All four people will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.