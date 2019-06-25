Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been charged with driving offences.
Four people have been charged with driving offences. File
Crime

Busy road a hot spot for drink and drug drivers

Georgia Simpson
by
25th Jun 2019 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been charged with driving offences in as many days.

On June 17, two people were charged in separate drug driving incidents on Whitsunday roads.

Police stopped a Jubilee Pocket man, 43 on Shute Harbour Rd in Mandalay at 3.45pm, where he allegedly failed a drug driving test.

On the same day, a Bowen man, 26 was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at midday, where he allegedly failed a drug driving test.

A Jubilee Pocket man, 32 has allegedly blown more than twice the legal limit on June 17.

Police stopped the man on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach, at 10.30am, where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.118 per cent.

Three days later on June 20, a Strathdickie man, 49 was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd in Jubilee pocket at 10.35pm.

He allegedly blew almost twice the legal limit, recording a read of 0.96 per cent.

All four people will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

More Stories

drink drivers shute harbour rd whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Thief damages car, steals plates and rear view mirrors

    Thief damages car, steals plates and rear view mirrors

    Crime Whitsunday police want your help to track down the person responsible.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Organisation fights for eradication of agricultural disease

    premium_icon Organisation fights for eradication of agricultural disease

    Rural QWCA working in partnership with local goverment to attack illness

    Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    premium_icon Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    Whats On The event will also raise funds for a vital rescue service