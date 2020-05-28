Shute Harbour rebuild faces tiny problem with big impact

An infestation of yellow crazy ants at Shute Harbour has meant workers must take extra measures when moving on and off the site to ensure the pest does not spread

THE Shute Harbour restoration project has encountered a speed bump of minuscule size but potentially big impact.

An infestation of yellow crazy ants at Shute Harbour has meant workers must take extra measures when moving on and off the site to ensure the pest does not spread.

The ants are listed as one of the top 100 worst invasive species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and can cause significant damage to both plants and animals.

Whitsunday Regional Council's co-ordinator of natural resource management Scott Hardy the ants' destructive nature meant extra measures needed to be taken during the Shute Harbour works.

"They're pretty nasty critters and they can have a major impact on the biodiversity of the area," he said.

"The problem is they eat the native ants, insects and lizards, then they start on the frogs and then they start on the mammals."

Among measures to stop the spread included a washdown point for vehicles moving through the Shute Harbour site to stop the ants from being transported to other regions.

"I'm not concerned about machinery coming in, it's really the machinery going out of the shire," Mr Hardy said.

"The main concern is if the machinery goes from Shute Harbour to Mackay or Townsville or somewhere else."

Shute Harbour is one of the sites battling a yellow crazy ant infestation.

However, Mr Hardy said so far the infestation had not had a significant impact on the progress of the works.

"It's an extra concern for the development but it's one that's being managed," he said.

"There's a monitoring program in place and the contractors have done some baiting and have a pest management control for crazy ants.

"We've just put some extra procedures put in place and extra measures to reduce the risk of moving the ants somewhere else."

Mr Hardy was "not 100 per cent sure" how the pests were introduced into the region, but said it could have been from earthmoving equipment that was transported to Shute Harbour before Cyclone Debbie.

A surveillance program in July 2019 showed the infestation covered about 35 hectares at Shute Harbour.

The infestation has not spread to Shute Haven, and Mr Hardy said monitoring was under way to ensure the infestation did not grow.

Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously agreed in their meeting yesterday to support a submission to Queensland Feral Pest Initiative seeking $163,500 in funding for the Whitsunday yellow crazy ant treatment project.

If the submission is unsuccessful, council will cover co-contributions of up to $12,500 per year for three years to help eradicate the species.