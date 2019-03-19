Menu
A car involved in a two vehicle collision on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale tonight.
News

Shute Harbour Road accident

Georgia Simpson
Monique Preston
by and
19th Mar 2019 7:03 PM

UPDATE: TWO people, a man and a women in their 20s were involved in the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the the woman was taken Proserpine Hospital with back pain as a precaution.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said one of the vehicles, a silver sedan was smoking as a result of the impact.

Both vehicles have been towed, the QPS spokesperson said. 

INITIAL: Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Shute Harbour Rd tonight.

Fire brigade, ambulance and police were called to the scene just west of the Reef Gateway Hotel in Cannonvale at 6.30pm on March 19.

