Shute Harbour Road collision
10.50PM UPDATE: A man has been loaded into an ambulance following a collision between a motorcycle and car in Cannon Valley earlier today.
The accident took place on Shute Harbour Rd about 1km (on the Airlie Beach side) from the Gregory-Cannon Valley Road intersection.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene.
Traffic is down to one lane and drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.
EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an accident on Shute Harbour Road in Cannon Valley.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said one crew were at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at about 10.30am today.
Police and Fire Brigade are on scene.
More to come.