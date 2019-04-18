Shute Harbour Road collision

TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a reported collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Shute Harbour Rd.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a reported collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Shute Harbour Rd. Monique Preston

10.50PM UPDATE: A man has been loaded into an ambulance following a collision between a motorcycle and car in Cannon Valley earlier today.

The accident took place on Shute Harbour Rd about 1km (on the Airlie Beach side) from the Gregory-Cannon Valley Road intersection.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene.

Traffic is down to one lane and drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an accident on Shute Harbour Road in Cannon Valley.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said one crew were at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at about 10.30am today.

Police and Fire Brigade are on scene.

More to come.