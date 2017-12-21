Shute ship shape in new year

WORK on Shute Harbour's eagerly-anticipated $22million upgrade is expected to start in earnest early next year.

The tender for the demolition of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty will be released shortly with the first workers expected on site by February or March.

The funding also provides for the design and reconstruction of the following:

New terminal with toilets

New storage sheds

Fuel facility (new ULP tank)

Bus stop

Landscaping

Car park reconfiguration

New floating pontoon (ferry terminal)

Seawall repair

Whitsunday Regional Council said the NDRRA money must be allocated by June 30, 2019, so all work needs to start in 2018 to comply with the funding requirements.

Concept development for the listed projects has begun and is expected to be presented to the council early next year for approval.

Construction is expected to start as early as September next year and will go through until early June 2019 to coincide with the funding deadline.

Environmental and development approvals are being progressed through the State Government and the council, and will be in place before each stage of the works begin.

"The Shute Harbour Restoration Project's objective is to re-establish the harbour's commercial functionality without restricting the ability to meet future requirements of the site,” said a council spokesperson.

"By future-proofing the facility, we can make sure we budget appropriately for any upcoming development at Shute Harbour.”