Shuttle bus driver caught driving without a licence

IN COURT: A woman who gave a false name to police has faced court. FILE

A SHUTTLE bus driver who gave a false name after she was stopped by police has been fined $1000 and lost her licence for two years after it was discovered she did not have a licence.

Romina Miskin, 34, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to driving without a licence as it has been disqualified by a court order and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Miskin told police she did not have her licence on her when she was stopped in Dormitory Drive on Palm Island at 5.15pm on July 24.

When they asked her what her name was, she "slowly recited the name Beverly Price” twice, Sgt Myors said.

Police checks found she was not who she said she was and found that her licence had been disqualified by the Bowen Magistrates Court for two years on March 26.

Representing Miskin in court, solicitor Adam Mussap said his client had been working as a shuttle bus driver on the island.

Miskin was fined $750 and her licence was disqualified for a further two years for unlicensed driving while she was fined a further $250 for giving a false name.