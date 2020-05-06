Sick grazier trapped on rural property rescued

RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 500km on a four-hour mission late this afternoon to airlift an unwell man from a remote cattle property near Mt Coolon to Mackay Base Hospital.

A 57-year-old man had been in considerable abdominal pain for two days on the remote property, before finally calling an ambulance when his condition worsened on Tuesday morning, a RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

The rescue crew flew to the cattle station 280km west of Mackay, she said.

"The patient's condition had somewhat improved upon the helicopter's arrival, but due to possible renal complications and possible further investigation being necessary, he was flown to Mackay Base Hospital," she said.

He arrived at the hospital in a stable condition.

Chief executive officer Ian Rowan said this was the fifth task RACQ CQ Rescue had completed since Friday and the 192nd mission since the beginning of the year.

"During this unprecedented and uncertain time, RACQ CQ Rescue remains available 24/7 and is COVID-19 ready and capable to be a lifeline to anyone, anywhere at any time across this region," Mr Rowan said.