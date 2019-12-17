SICKENING ACT: ’They would have died a long painful death’

Animal facility officers (L) Pam Cairns and Kim Shorten with Fraser Coast Pound & Adoption Centre volunteers Sue Way, June Ayre and Shane Hart with the 5 puppies that were dumped in a sack beside the highway.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AN EAGLE-EYED truck driver became an unexpected hero to five puppies who had been tied inside a bag and dumped on the side of the road.

Driving along the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough on December 4, the driver noticed a large soil bag that appeared to be moving on the side of the road.

The Burpengary man turned his truck around to go back and investigate.

Inside the bag he found five critically dehydrated dogs covered in fleas.

The dogs had no water and the temperature that day exceeded 30 degrees.

An RSPCA spokesman said the act of cruelty defied belief.

"It just a appalling thing to do," he said.

"Without help they would have died a long and painful death."

The spokesman said if anyone had any information or knew of someone abandoning pets they should contact the police.

"They (offenders) can be charged under the animal care and protection act and face up to a year in prison," he said.

The saved puppies have since been rehabilitated at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre.

Animal facility officer Kim Shorten said mixed-breed puppies were around four months old.

Ms Shorten said unfortunately finding the dogs abandoned in the bag was not an isolated incident.

"It is surprisingly common," she said.

"We had someone drop off a cat and her five kittens they found yesterday."

"If you ever find yourself with an unwanted pet we are not here to judge people.

"There is no surrender fees at the pound and we make every effort to rehome all animals."

Two of the playful pups have already found a home but three of the siblings are still looking for permanent families.

If you are interested in adopting a dog contact the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.