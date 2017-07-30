24°
SICYC takes fight to prostate cancer

Jacob Wilson | 30th Jul 2017 11:06 AM
Dianna and Stewart Scarborough, Brian and Kay Bond, Tony Little and Evan Johnston received accolades at the SICYC Masquerade cocktail party last night at Hemingways.
Dianna and Stewart Scarborough, Brian and Kay Bond, Tony Little and Evan Johnston received accolades at the SICYC Masquerade cocktail party last night at Hemingways.

"THEY don't stand up and ask for accolades.”

This is what Shag Islet Crusing Yacht Club (SICYC) Vice Commodore Ken Thackery had to say about the "outstanding” volunteer work demonstrated by club members recognised at the Masquerade Cocktail Party held at Hemingways last night.

The SICYC has a purpose which is two-fold. To promote strength in a cruising network for yachties and to also contribute funds to prostate cancer research.

A select few members were presented with awards to acknowledge their commitment to the club, including the Gold, Silver and Bronze salty award and Hero award.

Vice Commodore Thackery said it was a "tough call” to only single out a few members for their devotion to the club.

"We have members from 17 nations from all over the world (and) amongst those members we have very dynamic people,” he said.

"Many don't profile themselves and they sit quietly in the background and do marvellous work. Others profile themselves and doing so bring others into the fold.

"So it becomes very difficult when we look at outstanding achievement because we have to look down into what SICYC is all about to find the people who do the hard-yards, we are discriminatory and provide this to the best people.”

Ian Anderson was presented with the Gold Salty Award for individual achievement, Tony Little was given the Silver Salty Award and Bronze was won by Dianna and Steward Scarborough.

The SICYC Hero award given to those who sponsor SICYC to the "highest degree” was awarded to Brian and Kay Bond.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia board member Richard Bennett said it was heart warming to see local business united in the mission to fight cancer.

"The real heroes of this are Ken and Rhonda Thackery who started this from nothing by just getting some yachties together to raise money for prostate cancer research which is a disease that affects men greatly,” he said.

"Almost double the amount of people lose their lives to prostate cancer as women lose to breast cancer now.”

Since it's inception in 2009, SICYC members have raised over $400,000 toward the cause.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  hemingway's prostate cancer shag islet cruising yacht club

