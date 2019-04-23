Menu
Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene of a siege that ended in Bowen on Tuesday.
Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene of a siege that ended in Bowen on Tuesday. Monique Preston
Siege south of Bowen ends

Monique Preston
by
23rd Apr 2019 4:29 PM
A SIEGE that lasted more than six hours at a property south of Bowen has ended this afternoon.

Police negotiated an outcome about 4.15pm after first arriving at the location on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Miowera Road about 10am.

They attended the scene to remove a 60-year-old man on behalf of the new property owners.

The man refused to leave the property, located about 18km south of Bowen, so Bowen police, fire and ambulance services spent the majority of the day on scene.

Negotiators were called from Whitsunday police, who travelled north from Cannonvale.

Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory told the Bowen Independent there was a calm end to the siege.

"We'd achieved an outcome that suits QPS and the occupier of the place," Snr Sgt Gregory said.

"The man is still there, we can negotiate an outcome in another way."

Emergency services have left the scene.

