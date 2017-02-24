Sign of great future

PROUD: Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner and Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley standing in front of the new Mantra sign outside Club Croc, which was erected by Jay Angel and Anthony Palma, from Angel Signs.

SEEING the iconic Club Croc reopen its doors under the Mantra brand has created a real sense of "achievement and accomplishment” for manager Luke Harley.

On Tuesday morning, the official Mantra Club Croc sign was erected outside the hotel in Airlie Beach by Angel Signs, following the official opening under the Mantra brand on Monday.

The reopening came after a $5-million refurbishment that began in October and brought a fresh design and upgraded facilities.

Mr Harley, the Mantra Club Croc Airlie Beach general manager, said the branding gave the hotel more "exposure and awareness”.

"It opens us up to hundreds of thousands of databases and members that Mantra has, as well as instant channels of marketing that we didn't have before,” he said.

"Being here from October3 and watching it progress from being an exceptionally broken property to what it is now, it's a sense of achievement and accomplishment and that the team have a spring in their step around the property. We're all excited about the opening but now that we're part of Australia's largest hotel group it gives everyone an additional spring in their step.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said having the Mantra brand in the region was a "massive” opportunity for the Whitsundays community.

"We have some real concerns about our occupancies going forward in terms of supply versus demand,” he said.

"So having 160 rooms come online with this quality and with the Mantra horsepower behind it is a credit to Mantra and what they've been able to do with what is an iconic property in the Whitsundays.”