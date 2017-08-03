Sign owner offers reward

SIGN GONE: Allen Thomas of Allen's Fabrication and Welding where his business sign used to be.

LIKE many businesses, Allen's Fabrication and Welding has struggled in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Gusts reaching 260km/h blew over and damaged a mobile frame which held his business sign in place.

The sign indicated the location of the workshop, which can be hard to see from Shute Harbour Rd near the Ergon sub station.

So business owner Allen Thomas bolted the sign to a timber fence to ensure customers could find his workshop.

But to his dismay the sign was stolen on June 30.

"I burred the screws over and the only way you could get them out is with a pair of vice grips,” he said.

Mr Thomas reported the loss to the police who suggested someone had taken it to decorate their man cave.

But to the sign's owner this seemed unlikely.

The business has only been operating for 15 months after Mr Thomas began working for himself.

"It's hard enough as it is for a new business,” he said.

"Most businesses take four of five years before you start doing any good.

"It pi**es you off.”

Mr Thomas said his bread and butter work was building and repairing boat trailers and he was behind the eight ball as he missed the deadline for this year's phone book advertising.

He does not have much money to spare but Mr Thomas is offering a reward for the sign's return.

He said the reward would be a "thank you very much, you have helped in a big way”.