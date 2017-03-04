Sign up now to get running.

GET MOVING: Entries are now open for the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival.

RUNNING: It's time to either dust off those trainers or get a training program planned.

Registrations are now open for the fifth annual Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival, to be held on July 16.

The festival is the premier running event in the Whitsundays and the largest onshore mass participation sporting event in the region.

Whitsunday Running Club president Tim Oberg said the festival would have something for everyone.

"There is a race for all ages and abilities on offer this year, including the inaugural Heart of the Reef Marathon, Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon, Mantra 10km Fun Run, Coffee Club 5km Fun Run, 2km Junior Dash and the Turtle Club 1km Family Fun Walk,” he said.

"We have dramatically lowered registration fees across all events this year, making ABRF17 arguably the most affordable running festival in the country.

"We have also added two new events - the Heart of the Reef Marathon (42.2km), which will also be the North Queensland Marathon Championships, and the free Turtle Club 1km Family Fun Walk.”

Mr Oberg said the Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival's nationally recognised flat, fast and scenic course and its popular location should continue to be major drawcards for participants from interstate and within Queensland.

For more information or to register, go online to www.runairlie.com.au.