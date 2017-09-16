Sign up to become a life saver

Whitsunday Coast Life Saving patrol registrations are due to begin in October.

STINGER season is fast approaching and so is the time for kids and adults around the region to develop life saving skills.

The Whitsunday Coast Royal Life Saving Club officially announced their 2017-18 opening today and called for anyone interested in junior lifeguard and patrol member registration to step forward.

Lifesaver Calum Docherty said it was important for people to be aware of water safety techniques, particularly in tropical locations such as the Whitsundays.

"Its a great community activity and great for developing water safety and swimming abilities in young children,” he said.

"They will learn rescue techniques and also sea survival, as we live around the ocean its important to know what to do in case of an emergency.

"You can be a junior patrol member from the age of 13-14 and also an adult patrol member.”

Registration will be held on October 21-22 at the Airlie Beach lagoon from 10am-4pm on both days.

As the stinger season progresses, Mr Docherty urged people to always wear a stinger suit and "always be cautious”.

"You can never guarantee there won't be a jellyfish,” he said.

Weekly jellyfish updates will be available on the Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Inc Facebook page.