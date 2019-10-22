'Big O' a locked-in Lion

The Big O Oscar McInerney is a locked in Lion. Picture: Getty Images

The Big O Oscar McInerney is a locked in Lion. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE cult hero Oscar McInerney will head into next season a senior Lion after being elevated from the rookie list off the back of his standout 2019.

The versatile ruckman adapted well to full-forward duties throughout the year was among Brisbane's best in their home-and-away leap from 15th to 2nd, booting 10 goals from 21 games including braces against North Melbourne in Rounds 2 and 18.

McInerney, who is contracted through to the end of 2021, will be joined by Mitch Hinge on the senior list after the 21-year-old's breakout season.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

It took three years for Hinge to make his Lions debut - the Round 9 win over Adelaide - and Brisbane have repaid the faith by offering him a one-year contract to stay at the Den.

Veteran utility Ryan Lester was also offered a one-year contract extension that will see him rack up a 10th season with the Lions.

The 27-year-old featured in nine senior games last season, taking his career tally to 126 games since being drafted to the club with Pick 28 at the 2010 AFL Draft.

As a utility, Lester can swing between the forward and backline and played nine senior games for the Lions in 2019.

Both Hinge and Lester played in the undefeated NEAFL team's grand final win over Southport with Lions football manager David Noble hailing their efforts

Ryan Lester gets another year in the Lions’ den. Picture: AAP

"Ryan is a person that is well respected by everyone at our football Club due to his manner and drive to improve himself as a player," Noble said.

"Being a part of our leadership group, he provides great input into the direction and decision making of the Club from a leader's perspective.

"Mitch showed terrific improvement in his game this year, making his debut into a pretty settled team.

There are big raps on developing youngster Mitchell Hinge. Picture: AAP

"He showed he has the skills to play at the level and now the challenge in front of him is to secure a regular position in the team, with his run, competitiveness and ability to play in several positions."