Signs from an Angel

IT WAS a humble beginning for Angel Signs when the business was launched 10 years ago.

It was the year 2008, and Trudy and Jay Angel were working from underneath their house.

Fast-forward a decade, and the business is now a national-award winning signage company servicing the greater Whitsunday region.

It has certainly outgrown from operating underneath Trudy and Jay's house, with the premises now lodging at Myer Lasky Drive in Cannon Valley.

"It's truly hard to believe we have been in operation for 10 years,” Trudy said.

"We are blessed to still have many clients from our humble little start up, and I can't thank those that have supported us enough.”

Jay is the face and founder of Angel Signs.

He has a background in graphic design and sign-writing and manages every signage job from measure to quote and fabrication to installation.

With her sales and marketing background, Trudy looks after production, administration and the number crunching for the business.

Their two children, Kirra, 8, and Saxon, 10, also help out occasionally with "weeding”, industry jargon for peeling letters off sheets of paper for designs.

"I wiped down the back of the car when I was little as well,” Kirra said.

The business philosophy has always been about putting clients first.

Angel Signs aims to maximise every cent of its clients' marketing dollar, to help the client develop and expose their business brand, and ultimately increase the number of clients through the door.

"There's nothing like seeing a new local business take off and prosper after helping them from initial logo set-up to shop front and vehicle signage,” Jay said.

The business is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology and machinery, and Trudy and Jay keep abreast of the changing signage industry, constantly up-skilling and attending conferences and events.

Angel Signs is a member of the National Signage Association, where Jay is also an adviser on the Queensland regional board.

It can help you with any signage, from logos, to shop fronts and cars.

"Our logo designs seem to be popular, we've got some great graphic designers in house,” Trudy said.

Their passion is in vehicle signage, which is also popular for the business, winning three national awards in recent years.

"I believe it is the most effective way to advertise,” Trudy said.

Trudy and Jay, along with their dedicated team, may not be the biggest signage business, but being the biggest isn't what's important to them.

"Our aim was never to be the biggest but to be known as the best within our region,” Jay said.