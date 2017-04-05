Silent Night sunk by '20 punches from Tyson'

FOR Max MacIntyre, Silent Night was more than just a charter boat, it was a memory that will last with his family forever.

The popular local boat sank during Cyclone Debbie after the marina wharf it was docked on at Abell Point broke.

"It's a sad way to see a boat like that go," Mr MacIntyre said.

"I don't know exactly what caused (the sinking) yet. Now it's at the bottom (of the ocean) at Abell Point sunk," he said.

"The marina broke partly down the end and some other boats broke free. It's just one of those unfortunate things. I met with the assessors Wednesday morning, it will be a total write off which is sad."

Silent Night was formally called Madame De Farge and had multiple wins during her history in the east coast racing circuit.

A shot of Silent Night in the early 2010's. Facebook

Bought by Mr MacIntyre 10 years ago, the yacht has since been used as a two night sailing adventure across the Whitsundays through both Whitsunday Marine Academy and Whitsunday Sailing Adventures. In the last 18 months it had also undergone around $80,000 in refitting works.

"I've had a lot of good times on that boat. I've done thousands and thousands of miles on it. The kids were at me 'when are we going back out on the boat'. They've done a lot of sails on there," Mr MacIntyre said.

While Mr MacIntyre said his home and family, including wife Judith, daughter Ava and son Micah, got through the cyclone okay, there was nothing that could have been done to prevent the sinking.

"It's like every cyclone. Everything's double lashed down to the marina and you do as much as you possibly can. She went through Ului no problem, " he said.

"My crew have been great and unfortunately they're out of a job now. Hopefully they'll find work.

"I've been through a few (cyclones) and that's by far the worst one. It was the length of it. To me it's like you could survive one punch of Mike Tyson but you couldn't survive 20. It just kept punching and punching. That's why the damage is as much as what it is."

Silent Night after some refitting works in 2016. Facebook

Mr MacIntyre admits he "doesn't know" what he will do now but says he is optimistic the whole town can get back on its feet.

"At the end of the day it's a terrible thing what's happened (but) the town's resilient, everyone will bounce back," he said.

"Everyone's been positive and helping each other. The community has been great."