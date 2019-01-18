Silly Solly's eye Bowen return

Silly Solly's is eyeing off a return to Bowen some 15 years after the doors to its previous store shut.

ONE of Queensland's oldest and best-known discount chains has touted Bowen as the location of its next store.

Silly Solly's Discount Store, which operated in Bowen 20 years ago, is eyeing a return to the seaside town and is seeking a ready-made store to operate from.

"We're after a ready-made store that is already built, anything from 500 to 1000 square metres of retail space," franchise founder Solly Stanton said.

"There might be someone who owns a big furniture shop who is ready to retire, who knows, but we are looking for a store that could perhaps facilitate us."

The store shut its doors in Bowen 15 years ago, selling out to a privately owned warehouse store, which later became the location of Target and IGA.

Mr Stanton said there was a great need in the area for the store's services.

He said once open it would employ up to 15 people in the local community.

"There is definitely a gap in the market for what we offer, our prices are so low we are take out the online shopping aspect that many other stores suffer from," he said.

"Because nothing is over $5 we don't have to be concerned about online because we offer cheap items with no shipping fees."

Mr Stanton said the franchise opened 13 new stores during the past 12 months and offers items such as confectionary, manchester, cleaning, big brands, clothing, cleaning and personal care.

He said they wanted to make shopping great again.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch said the comeback was something that local businesses should support.

"I think it's fantastic, it's something we need and competition doesn't hurt anybody," Mr Hedditch said.

"It's good for the retail market to have that extra competition.

"They must have good memories of Bowen and believe in the potential of this area."

Anyone who believes they can help facilitate a store can call Solly Stanton on 0419 666 333.