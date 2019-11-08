Silo mural named best street art in Australia

The Thallon silos have been recognised among the best street art in Australia.

A STUNNING silo mural in southwest Queensland has been labelled the best work of street art in the country.

Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) and Travis Vinson (DRAPL)'s The Watering Hole - Thallon GrainCorp Silo Mural won the Best of the Best and Best Rural Art categories at the Australian Street Art Awards this week.

Award director Liz Rivers said the win was "a significant feather in Thallon's cap".

"The award will encourage more tourists to experience Thallon and the other winning street art destinations," she said.

Balonne Shire mayor Richard Marsh said he praised the Thallon community for their commitment to putting their town on the map.

Leanne Brosnan and artist Travis Vinson celebrate the Thallon silo mural's big win at the Australian Street Art Awards.

"The council is very proud of the work the residents and Thallon Progress Association have done to keep this small community going and we're happy to support them, where funding permits, in any of their future ventures," he said.

"These silos are now part of a wider Silo Art Trail and have played an important part in drawing travellers to our region."

The Watering Hole, completed in July 2017, was the first silo mural in Queensland and remains the only mural to be completed at a fully operational GrainCorp site in Australia.

Judges for the awards included tourism and industry event leaders from across Australia.

"The criteria focused on the way the art has been used to attract visitors and bring the local community together, rather than the quality of the artwork.

"The towns and organisations behind the winning entries showed clear evidence that they had a powerful vision for future success through a strategic approach to promotion," Ms Rivers said.