Silver for Big 4 Whitsunday Resort this year, gold the next?

It's only a matter of time before Big 4 Whitsunday Resort wins gold

IT'S only a matter of time before Big 4 Whitsunday Resort wins gold for the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

Big 4 Whitsunday Resort co-owner Greg McKinnon said the consistent improvement over the last 24 years of business had set Big 4 up on a winning trajectory, after winning silver last night.

"It was so close, last year we got bronze and this year it was silver and we hope this direction continues for next near," he said.

"Being the second best holiday park in Australia is a huge achievement and we are jumping over the moon just over that."

The key to Big 4 Whitsunday Resort's success is the hand-picked staff who have a massive influence on the company's direction.

"We hand-pick all 36 of our staff and we know are the best in the area at their job and are our heart and soul," Mr McKinnon said.

"We give them ownership, they know everything about what we turn over and spend, and they are our decision makers and I follow that," he said.

The Qantas Australian Tourism Awards held in Darwin was attended by about 750 people including an array of tourism company's, and state government and federal ministers.

Queensland performed exceptionally well, winning 13 awards and four golds, one of which went to Ocean Rafting for the Major Tour and Transport Operators category.

Pinnacle's Resort and Spa and Cruise Whitsundays were also nominated at the national Awards Night.