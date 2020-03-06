TRAIN TROUBLES: Mould and odour issues found in Qld trains

TRAIN TROUBLES: Problems with mould on the NGR trains could mean more work for Maryborough’s Downer factory.

TRAIN TROUBLES: Problems with mould on the NGR trains could mean more work for Maryborough’s Downer factory.

MARYBOROUGH'S Downer factory could inherit more work after further faults were identified in the troubled trains, Maryborough's MP said.

Mould and water leaks were found in the train currently being upgraded at the Downer EDI Walker St depot.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said some mould and a "small amount of dried water residue" were found on the train.

The spokesman said this mould was not present when the train was delivered from southeast Queensland and was likely due to "humid conditions" during storage.

"This mould will be removed and the area thoroughly cleaned in the coming days," the spokesman said.

The source of the water residue is under investigation but the spokesman said it was not a result of the airconditioning.

It follows multiple reports by crew members of mould in the passenger trains on Queensland tracks, which are currently being investigated.

Many of the trains are still due for repairs in the Heritage City.

There were fears the latest discovery could delay the planned upgrades.

The TMR spokesman said the mould and odour would not affect the delivery of the NGR accessibility trains.

Downer declined to comment when asked about the water leak issues and if any of the mould-affected trains had been upgraded at the Maryborough factory.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the trains affected by the mould were yet to come through the workshop.

"The first train hasn't left Downer, it's still being worked on," Mr Saunders said.

"Those trains haven't come anywhere near Downer yet.

"The rectification works are about toilets and disability access."

Mr Saunders said Downer could take on the extra work to clean the airconditioning if need be.

"I'd like to see it, if any work was available, I would be pushing for Downer to get it," he said.

About 37 of the 66,249 trains have been affected by the mould and odour issues.

QTECTIC, the rail consortium leading the development of the program, said a special management team had been established to resolve the odour and mould issues.

"Air monitoring and testing has been undertaken and has shown that there are no health or safety issues," a spokesman said. The spokesman said "unseasonal humidity and heat" were likely factors and it was not an ongoing issue.

"QTECTIC and Bombardier are taking and will continue to take all necessary actions to fix these issues impacting a small portion of the NGR fleet," the spokesman said.

- With Kelmeny Fraser