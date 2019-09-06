Emotional remembrance for a local war-hero

BUDDY: The brothers and sisters of Thomas 'Buddy' Lea were happy and emotional to see him portrayed on the silver screen. Pictured is Desmond Lea, Kathy McLeod, Darryl Lea and Stella Lea.

BUDDY: The brothers and sisters of Thomas 'Buddy' Lea were happy and emotional to see him portrayed on the silver screen. Pictured is Desmond Lea, Kathy McLeod, Darryl Lea and Stella Lea. Jordan Gilliland

EMOTIONS ran high on Thursday night as the family of local war-hero, Thomas 'Buddy' Lea, were able to watch his story on the silver screen.

The film, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, opened in Bowen at the Summergarden Theatre on Thursday and depicts the story of the Battle of Long Tan, one of the Vietnam War's most infamous battles.

Buddy was shot three times in the battle as he attempted to pull a mate to safety.

Depicted in the film by actor Lasarus Ratuere, this was the first time that some family members were able to learn and experience what Buddy saw during the intense battle.

"I was twelve-years-old when it happened," said Buddy's sister, Kathy McLeod.

"I never asked about it, he never told me. He didn't want to talk about it with me.

"Seeing this movie, and him in this movie, it's the first time I can really understand what he saw and endured. It's emotional."

The movie originally released on August 8, however, it was important to the family of Buddy to watch it at the cinema he grew up in.

FAMILY AFFAIR: The extended family of Thomas 'Buddy' Lea were in attendance to watch the Bowen premiere of Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan at the Bowen Summergarden Cinema Jordan Gilliland

Opening night in Bowen saw a touching tribute to Buddy as the cinema packed full of his family, with four of his remaining eight brothers and sisters part of the audience.

Desmond Lea, brother of Buddy, said that the experience was about remembering his brothers legacy.

"He was at this cinema all the time from the age of 12 to 20," Mr Lea said.

"We had the opportunity to see the film in Mackay or Townsville, but we knew it wouldn't be the same.

"It's like we have him here watching it with us, it's about respecting him."

Mr Lea had heard from relatives around Australia that watching the movie was an emotional experience.

He said that he doesn't often get emotional but he had made sure to pack the tissues 'just in case'.

Before the film, Summergarden Theatre owner Ben Deluca presented the family with the Danger Close movie poster in tribute of Buddy.

"Get this framed and continue to remember him," Mr Deluca said.