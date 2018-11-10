Simmons stars as 76ers down Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons goes up for a shot against the Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during overtime. Picture: Matt Slocum/AP

AN OFFENSIVE takeover from Joel Embiid was a joy to watch, but it was the defensive prowess of Ben Simmons that sealed a tense win for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (AEST).

With 20 seconds remaining in overtime and the 76ers up by three points over the Charlotte Hornets, Simmons blocked a Kemba Walker three-point attempt in the corner, before recovering and contesting Miles Bridges' attempt from downtown.

Embiid would split the ensuing free throws, capping off what ended up as a 133-132 victory for Brett Brown's team.

"That was huge," Embiid said of Simmons' defensive play.

"Obviously, he's one of the best defensive players in the league. He did his job and we got the win. That gave us the win."

Simmons finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and three blocks, stuffing the stat sheet as the 76ers moved to 8-5 for the season, including an unblemished 7-0 run at home.

Leading the way for the 76ers was Embiid, who had a season-high 42 points, to go with 18 rebounds and four blocks.

This sort of line is a continuation of Embiid's play recently and his Australian teammate had only good words for the All-Star centre.

"I think he's been playing amazing," Simmons said of Embiid.

"He's getting better every day. He's definitely more improved since last season.

"I think we're having a lot of fun when we're getting on the court together."