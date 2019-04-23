Showbiz couple split after secret exposed

Singer Simon Gallaher and his wife of 32 years have split following Todd McKenney's bombshell revelation.

Late last year, McKenney revealed a family secret on the Word for Word podcast that his sister Lisa went on to marry his ex-boyfriend, Simon Gallaher, whom he dated for five years.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the story this morning that McKenney's podcast put immense pressure on the couple's marriage and they have now separated.

"It took a very, very big toll on Simon and on Lisa, and I've confirmed this (with) Simon himself; Simon went into a very dark place ..." Ford said on 6PR Breakfast.

"He and Lisa have split up."

Gallaher has confirmed to news.com.au that the relationship has ended.

Simon and Lisa Gallaher.

In the podcast which was released in August last year, McKenney was asked about his relationship with his sister.

"She married my ex-boyfriend … so we have a weird relationship," McKenney told host Benjamin Norris.

"She married my ex-boyfriend and is still married to my ex-boyfriend but just has never mentioned it to me. It's weird isn't it? I don't think I've ever spoken about it publicly."

McKenney revealed that he and Simon Gallaher dated for five years, saying, "We did Pirates Of Penzance together … then we split up. I went on with my life and he went on with his".

But McKenney didn't find out that his ex had started dating his sister until he was told by some fellow performers.

"I remember I was doing Cats and there was a newspaper banner outside the newsagency, and it said, 'Simon's love child,'" McKenney said on the podcast.

"I didn't know anything about that but I got into my dressing room and the other guys in the show said, 'What about Simon and Lisa?' And I went, 'Which Simon?' They said, 'Simon Gallaher.' I said, 'Lisa who?' And they said, 'Your sister!'

"I went, 'What?!' I didn't even know they knew each other.

"They got married and have got three kids and I'm close to their kids."

Tyron and Simon Gallaher at the Gold Coast Area Theatre Awards.

The actor added that he hadn't told the story in the past because he was worried that Gallaher's children were too young for such a story to be out in the public domain.

"For the sake of them I haven't said it, but they're grown up now and I get on with them and they know the stories now," he said.

Simon Gallaher, who is a singer, actor and musical theatre producer, lashed out at McKenney on social media after the podcast was released, writing on Facebook: "Todd McKenney is a Headline Whore. Shame on him. His sister on the other hand is the love of my life and wife of over 31 years. I love her to the end of the world".

McKenney's sister, Lisa, also lashed out at her brother on Facebook, writing, "Oh I'm okay, my brother is being a douchebag … We all have to just duck the fallout now".