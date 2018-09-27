Aussie family’s $62k holiday nightmare

A NSW family’s ski holiday in France took a nasty turn when 14-year-old Tom fell on ice.

AN AUSTRALIAN mum has spoken of her horror after a simple slip on holiday left her son with devastating injuries - and a $62,000 bill.

Alison Karbowiak's son Tom, 14, was with family and friends on a skiing trip in France when he mistook ice for snow on the side of a slope, lost his footing and fell.

The skilled young skier from the Central West NSW was taken to a nearby medical centre where tests showed no signs of broken bones or internal bleeding and he was quickly released.

What those doctors didn't notice was Tom had irreparably damaged his spleen and suffered abdominal trauma - injuries that resulted in worsening symptoms through the night.

Tom's condition deteriorated so much his family called an ambulance to rush him to the nearest hospital - a journey that lasted two gruelling hours, due to a snowstorm, with the teen slipping in and out of consciousness.

Tom Karbowiak, 14, had a ski accident in France.

Ms Karbowiak said the harrowing journey was a parent's nightmare.

"The level of stress that comes along with seeing your child suffering, while in a strange country and hours from the nearest hospital, is absolute torture," she said.

When the ambulance eventually arrived at the hospital, Tom was rushed into emergency surgery to remove his spleen. The surgery was successful and the young tourist spent 11 days recovering in a hospital bed.

But the cost of the emergency medical costs, as well as flights, accommodation, taxi charges and fees for missed transfers totalled a whopping $62,121 for the Karbowiak family.

Ms Karbowiak said had the family not taken out travel insurance before their trip, the massive bill would have made an already nightmarish situation even worse.

The teenager was relieved to finally make it to hospital.

"If we'd had to personally cover these costs, the long term implications on our future would be terrifying," she said.

"It would have drained our savings, affected our ability to cover everyday bills and taken away our freedom to make education choices for our sons. I honestly don't know how we would have survived.

"We always travel with insurance, I just like that peace of mind. Prior to the trip I'd checked we were fully insured for everything.

"I didn't expect we'd need it, but when this happened - it was such a relief not to have to worry about debilitating ambulance or hospital costs so I could just focus on my son. "

Tom Karbowiak's injury in France was one of the top five most expensive winter sports-related claims lodged with Cover-More Travel Insurance last year.

Travel insurance took an extra sting out of the family’s holiday misadventure.

The most expensive claim, amounting to $94,987, related to a traveller who suffered leg, wrist and rib fractures after a snow boarding accident in Canada.

Two of the top five claims, both around $76,000, involved skiing accidents in the United States.

The fifth biggest claim, of $58,326, related to a knee fracture due to a snow boarding incident in Japan.

In all, more than 1000 Cover-More customers were involved in winter sports accidents in 2017, totalling a close to $1.86 million in emergency expenses.

The company said almost 50,000 people took out travel insurance for winter-related sports in 2017.