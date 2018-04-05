Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its dedicated catering division in 2011. Fast-forward to 2018 and D'vine Catering and Events is the region's largest and most experienced catering company.

D'vine Catering's large team enables the business to cater in any location, for any event, with any style of food.

With vast experience in weddings and charter boat catering, no event is too intimate or large for the D'vine team.

They have exclusive access to utilise Whitehaven Beach for events, a location that can only be accessed by boat or air.

Operations manager Troy Campbell said the team provided an element of difference through creating a luxurious "pop-up” style restaurant.

"Over the years we've perfected the logistics required to ensure your Whitehaven Beach event will leave memories for a lifetime,” he said.

From airport runways toforeshores, yachts, paddocks and private homes, the team can cater your event even in the most quirky locations.

The travelling food business even has a mobile Rum Bar, which is one invite you'll want to have on your guest list.

Make your next event D'vine and phone the team on 1300 318 661.