Menu
Login
News

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.
SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.
by Tamera Francis

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its dedicated catering division in 2011. Fast-forward to 2018 and D'vine Catering and Events is the region's largest and most experienced catering company.

D'vine Catering's large team enables the business to cater in any location, for any event, with any style of food.

With vast experience in weddings and charter boat catering, no event is too intimate or large for the D'vine team.

They have exclusive access to utilise Whitehaven Beach for events, a location that can only be accessed by boat or air.

Operations manager Troy Campbell said the team provided an element of difference through creating a luxurious "pop-up” style restaurant.

"Over the years we've perfected the logistics required to ensure your Whitehaven Beach event will leave memories for a lifetime,” he said.

From airport runways toforeshores, yachts, paddocks and private homes, the team can cater your event even in the most quirky locations.

The travelling food business even has a mobile Rum Bar, which is one invite you'll want to have on your guest list.

Make your next event D'vine and phone the team on 1300 318 661.

Topics:  advertising feature d'vine catering and events fish d'vine whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

Rock legend act to hit the Reef

Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

The healing power and benefits of yoga

Dining to cure cancer

BIG WIN: A bareboating adventure prize worth $9000 is up for grabs in the raffle drawn at the event.

Dine in one of Airlie Beach's most exclusive oceanfronts for cancer

Local Partners